JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded foreign direct investment outflows of 73.5 billion rand ($4.26 billion) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to inflows of 11.7 billion rand in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the outflows were primarily due to Anglo American spinning off its platinum unit, which is now called Valterra Platinum.

Portfolio investments switched from outflows of 53.7 billion rand in January-March to inflows of 69.4 billion rand in April-June, mainly due to the distribution of shares in Valterra Platinum to non-resident shareholders of Anglo American.

Anglo American has been selling or spinning off non-core assets since a failed takeover attempt by bigger rival BHP last year, to focus on copper and iron ore.

($1 = 17.2517 rand)