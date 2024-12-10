Peach Payments, the online payment platform, has announced that it now accepts RCS cards as a payment method as part of its partnership with RCS, a South African consumer finance businesses.

Says Anine de Kock, head of partnerships at Peach Payments, “For Peach Payments merchants, integrating RCS as a payment method offers a significant opportunity to drive online sales. Unlike many merchant-specific store cards that prohibit online transactions, RCS allows customers to make seamless online purchases with their card, enhancing the overall shopping experience.



“This capability not only expands the market reach for merchants but also offers the opportunity to increase sales and generate customer loyalty. By offering RCS as a payment method, merchants can provide new, potential customers with the flexibility to shop anytime, anywhere, thereby unlocking greater online revenue potential.”



RCS, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, partners with a wide range of retailers to offer various store cards.

These cards can be used for purchases in the RCS network of over 30,000 stores. RCS facilitates, develops and manages financial services solutions for some of SA’s largest retailers including Game, Makro, Builders, Pick n Pay, Edgars, CTM and more. RCS also provides credit in the form of its own branded RCS Store Card.



Jason Sive, CEO of Mobicred and RCS Digital Executive, says “As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and enhancing customer experiences, RCS is excited to announce its partnership with online payment platform Peach Payments. This collaboration underscores RCS’ dedication to providing customers with the flexibility and convenience they’ve come to expect. By offering this additional online payment platform option, we are empowering our customers to choose the method that best suits their individual preferences, ensuring a smooth and intuitive shopping experience.



“In today’s fast-paced world, frictionless shopping is essential. Consumers demand convenience, speed and security without being burdened by complex or time-consuming procedures. With this partnership, RCS continues to streamline the online purchasing process, delivering a seamless, integrated experience that aligns with modern consumer expectations.”



The partnership includes the RCS Store Card as well as selected retailer branded cards, including Game mystore card, Makro Credit, Builders Store Credit, Edgars Account, RCS Jet Account, CTM Store Card and more.



RCS joins a number of payment types available on Peach Payments’ platform, including pay by bank, cards, QR codes, vouchers, buy-now-pay-later solutions, and digital wallets.



“This wide range of alternative payment methods caters to diverse consumer needs, from promoting financial inclusivity to meeting the preferences of digitally savvy users,” de Kock concludes.



Merchants who want to add RCS cards to their online payment options can do so via their existing Peach Payments dashboard, or contact the Peach Payments support team.

