Kazang, a prepaid value-added services (VAS) and card-acquiring business under Lesaka Technologies, has partnered with TymeBank to enhance cash withdrawal accessibility in South Africa's townships, rural, and underserved areas.



Thanks to this new partnership, customers can withdraw cash at over 60,000 spaza shops and at informal traders across the country using Kazang Pay-enabled VAS terminals. This is a game-changer, especially for areas where traditional banking options are limited.

“Among our 10 million customers are many who still rely heavily on physical cash for day-to-day transactions. By working with Kazang, we can offer them more points where they can access easy withdrawals, including at shops and traders that are conveniently located in their communities," says Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank.

But it doesn’t stop at withdrawals—these terminals offer a full range of services. Customers can buy prepaid electricity, airtime, data, and gaming vouchers, send remittances, and even pay bills. This means local traders aren’t just selling goods anymore; they’re becoming essential financial service providers in their communities.

“Cash withdrawal is an invaluable service for the informal market because consumers in townships or rural areas can do all their day-to-day shopping and transacting at a local trader. This removes the need to pay for a taxi and queue at an ATM to access their wages or social grant payout," business manager at Kazang Pay, Malcolm Visagie said.

“It also enables customers to withdraw money as needed, rather than making one large withdrawal on a monthly or weekly basis. For merchants, offering TymeBank withdrawals is a great way to attract foot traffic and build customer loyalty. Additionally, it helps reduce cash-handling risks and costs by cycling cash through their customer base.”

For merchants, offering TymeBank withdrawals isn’t just convenient—it’s good for business. It attracts more customers, builds loyalty, and helps manage cash flow more securely by keeping money circulating within their communities. Plus, since all transactions are instantly settled into a digital wallet, traders can efficiently manage their capital while reducing the risks of handling too much cash.

At its core, this collaboration is about financial inclusion—using informal retail networks to bring vital banking services to people who need them most.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).