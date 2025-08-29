MTN South Africa says it will spend R200m this year to improve mobile network coverage and reliability across the Western Cape, as part of its R4.5bn national infrastructure investment programme.

The operator said the investment will go toward building new base stations and upgrading more than 600 existing sites in the province.

Planned enhancements include backup power systems, site modernisation, expanded 4G and 5G capacity, and improved security to limit downtime during load shedding or periods of high demand.

According to MTN, the upgrades will focus on areas including Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi, Laingsburg, Langa and Delft. Modernisation work has already taken place in parts of Eersterivier, Cape Town suburbs, and the Greater Stellenbosch region.

The company reports that its LTE network currently covers 98.77% of the Western Cape’s population, while its 5G network is expanding to additional communities. MTN said the latest investment is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Western Cape upgrades form part of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which it says aims to reduce the digital divide and increase access to digital services in South Africa.

“Our mission is simple, to connect the unconnected, strengthen communities, and empower South Africans through technology,” says Noluthando Pama, general manager of MTN in the Western Cape. “This R200m investment in the Western Cape is another step towards making that mission a reality for our customers.”

