The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has awarded Investec an energy trading licence, which will enable the bank to expand its energy solution portfolio. The licence also positions the company as a credible partner for independent power producers (IPPs), facilitating funding, offtake and wheeling partnerships.

“This licence is more than a regulatory milestone landmark – it’s about unlocking competitive advantage for our clients,” said Mpho Modise, head of renewable energy trading at Investec.

“As South Africa navigates rising energy costs and ongoing supply challenges, we are focused on providing innovative, cost-effective solutions that not only future-proof businesses but also accelerate the shift to renewable energy.”

Investec’s focus will be to provide:



- Client-centric solutions: Delivering tailored solutions that address rising tariffs and sustainability goals, while improving financial performance and operational resilience.



- Bespoke service to IPPs: Attracting and onboarding renewable energy providers by offering a one-stop shop to funding, hedging and offtake.

Recent regulatory changes have opened South Africa’s energy sector to new entrants and innovations, with energy trading increasingly recognised as a critical enabler of the transition to clean, reliable, and sustainable power.

By combining advanced technology, market access, and renewable energy partnerships, Investec is uniquely positioned to deliver measurable impact for clients while contributing to national energy security and decarbonisation.

The bank will purchase solar power from the Ilikwa Solar PV Facility in the Free State.

“For us, this licence is not just about energy – it’s about enabling strategic advantage, resilience, and long-term value,” concludes Modise.

Investec’s first power procurement project is currently under construction and is expected to come online in Q2 2026.

