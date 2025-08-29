Harmony Gold, South Africa's biggest gold producer, reported a 26% jump in annual profit, primarily boosted by record-high prices for bullion.

The company posted headline earnings per share of R23.37 in the year ended 30 June, up from R18.52 the previous year.

Harmony Gold said a 27% increase in average gold prices, along with improved grades at its South African mines, helped offset a 5% drop in production during the period.

Gold production declined to 1.48 million ounces in the 2025 financial year, down from 1.56 million ounces a year earlier, due to bad weather and safety-related stoppages.

The company declared a dividend of R1.55 per share, up from R0.94 apiece last year.

