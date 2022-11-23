South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.6% year on year in October from 7.5% in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.4% October from 0.1% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 5.0% year on year in October, from 4.7% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.5% in October, same as the previous month. (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Promit Mukherjee)