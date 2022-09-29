Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) is at the Big 5 Construct Nigeria, a major construction industry event, being held in capital Lagos, under the identity "Made in Saudi" with 15 national companies taking part under its umbrella.

The three-day event, which concludes tomorrow (September 29), will see the Saudi companies showcase their innovative products as well as strike strategic partnerships and seal new agreements.

These firms will review the latest technologies and innovations being unveiled at Big 5 Construct Nigeria as well as get a peek into the sustainable solutions, said Saudi Exports in its statement.

A major event for the building sector, Big 5 Construct Nigeria offers regional companies a major platform to promote their products and also boost their global presence, it added.

