Retail sales increased by 0.8% year-on-year in May 2024, figures from Statistics SA (Stats SA) revealed on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.

The largest positive contributors to this increase were:

- general dealers (1,7% and contributing 0,7 of a percentage point);



- retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (4,4% and contributing 0,3 of a percentage point); and



- retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6,2% and contributing 0,3 of a percentage point).

The only negative contributor was textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods with -4.5% (contributing -0.9 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.7% in May 2024 compared with April 2024. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.5% in April 2024 and 1.0% in March 2024.

Retail trade sales increased by 1.3% in the three months ended May 2024 compared with the three months ended May 2023. The largest positive contributor to this increase was general dealers (2.9% and contributing 1.2 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0.6% in the three months ended May 2024 compared with the previous three months. The largest contributor to the increase was general dealers (0.4% and contributing 0.2 of a percentage point).

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).