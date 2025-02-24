The Bank of Kigali (BK) Group Plc, the largest commercial bank in Rwanda by assets, has appointed the former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, as its CEO.

He will work closely with the CEOs and leaders of the Group’s five subsidiaries: the Bank of Kigali, BK General Insurance, BK Capital, BK TecHouse, and the BK Foundation.

Ndagijimana is an economist with an in- depth understanding of the financial sector. He served as Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from April 2018 to June 2024, when Yusuf Murangwa was appointed to replace him.

BK Group’s Bank of Kigali provides corporate and retail banking services; BK TecHouse drives digital innovation by supplying connectivity solutions, software and analytics products; BK General Insurance offers cover for motor, fire, transport and money issues; BK Capital specialises in advisory and investment services; while BK Foundation extends support, through grants, for the development of Rwanda’s society in three areas: education, innovation, and conservation of the environment.

BK Group’s assets rose from Rwf287.9bn in 2011 to Rwf2.2trn (about $1.7bn) as of 31 March, according to data from the Group.

