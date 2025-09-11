Rwanda is undergoing two major transformations. Rapid urbanisation, particularly in the capital Kigali, has led to a population surge.

As living standards have improved, car ownership has risen sharply — and with it, traffic congestion has become so severe during peak hours that many residents now rely on motorbike taxis to weave through the gridlock.

Yet even this solution is reaching its limits. That is why Rwanda’s recent trial of a flying taxi has stirred fresh optimism for a more efficient future in urban mobility.

At the Aviation Africa 2025 summit, the EHang EH216-S, Africa's first self-flying electric air taxi, was successfully piloted, showcasing the potential of advanced air mobility in the region.

Although no official price structure has been announced, the public is keen to know whether the taxis will be affordable for locals.

During the demonstration, it was unclear how many flying taxis would be shipped to Rwanda or whether that number would be sufficient to significantly alter the country’s transport landscape.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame launched the much-anticipated new means of transport as the chief guest, flagging off the first flight.“For the first time in Africa, a self-flying taxi will take to the skies. We are very happy to be part of this demonstration and look forward to seeing what will happen next,” he said.

The project, a collaboration between the Rwandan government and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has positioned Rwanda as a leader in aviation technology. Designed to carry two passengers and 220kg of cargo, the air taxi can fly as high as 3,000 metres above sea level.

A growing number of cities worldwide have expressed interest in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which take off and land vertically like helicopters. These aircraft have the potential to provide quieter, cleaner and more efficient transportation, particularly in urban environments.

However, in Rwanda, this may offer only a partial solution. The country’s transport challenges include inadequate and incomplete infrastructure, especially road and railway networks, which hinders the movement of goods and people and contributes to low productivity.

Non-tariff barriers, poor logistics and weak regulatory enforcement also pose significant problems, leading to issues such as unroadworthy vehicles and overloading.

With the high cost of fuel and maintenance, and with no government subsidies, many fear fares will soon be unaffordable for ordinary Rwandans.

Many commuters in Kigali and other secondary cities already find public transport expensive, with some forced to walk long distances either due to lack of funds or to save money for their families.“This kind of transport means is not for us poor people. Maybe it’s for the rich who can afford it, but the ordinary people will continue to experience challenges with public transport, like long queues waiting for buses, which are not enough for Kigali’s growing population,” said Olive Mahirwe, a mother of four who commutes 20km outside the city.

According to the 2022 population census, Kigali had 1,745,555 residents. Three years later, that number has grown, putting more pressure on transport infrastructure.

The city has expanded its boundaries, with people choosing to build on the outskirts where land is cheaper.

Often, people use motorbike and bicycle taxis to save time, but even motorbike taxis are too expensive for daily use. They can quickly eat into our meagre incomes,” said Charles Ndushabandi, a Kigali resident who uses motorbike taxis for business.

Some Rwandans also express reservations about flying in a pilotless aircraft, citing fears that a machine-programmed system could malfunction mid-air.

And while the technology is ready, its rollout may be delayed by regulatory dynamics. The Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, along with other African aviation regulators, must first establish a framework before these services can be extended.

Passenger drones are gaining traction globally as eco-friendly, electric-powered alternatives for short-distance urban travel, particularly in countries like China and the United Arabs Emirates.

