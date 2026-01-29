Nigeria’s capital market is rapidly consolidating its position as a structured gateway to Africa’s investment landscape, driven by macroeconomic reforms, digital transformation and expanding investor inclusion, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Mr Temi Popoola, has said.

Popoola spoke at the Pan-African Investment Lounge hosted by Radiant Collective Capital (RCC), where he outlined how Nigeria’s reform agenda is translating into tangible investment opportunities for both domestic and global investors, particularly women and the diaspora.

Delivering a keynote on the theme ‘Global Economic Outlook 2026 & Overview of the Nigerian Stock Exchange: Opportunities and Market Structure’, Popoola said the country’s difficult but necessary economic adjustments in 2025 have created a stronger foundation for sustainable growth in 2026.

He noted that the Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index’s 51.19 per cent gain in 2025 reflected improved corporate earnings, dividend consistency and economic reforms, rather than speculative trading.

“What we are seeing in Nigeria is a market that has embraced reforms, strengthened transparency and invested in resilient infrastructure,” Popoola said.

“The focus is on building an investable platform that supports long-term economic growth.”

The NGX Group chief stressed that inclusion is now a core driver of market resilience, highlighting the growing participation of women in the capital market.

He revealed that in a recent telecommunications public offer, women accounted for 76 per cent of over 110,000 new investor accounts, describing the development as a structural shift in Nigeria’s investor base.

“Women don’t just participate in markets; they help stabilise them,” he said, noting that broader participation supports longer investment horizons, disciplined accumulation and more risk-aware decision-making.

Looking ahead, Popoola identified five major forces shaping Nigeria’s investment outlook in 2026: shifting global geopolitics creating new supply-chain opportunities; strengthening macroeconomic stability with projected GDP growth of 4.4 per cent; renewed foreign portfolio inflows driven by improved transparency and attractive yields; stronger coordination between fiscal and monetary policy; and increased asset utilisation through new listings and infrastructure-linked instruments.

He also pointed to technology, sustainability and strategic partnerships as the next growth drivers of the market. Digital platforms such as NGX Invest are expanding access and transparency in the primary market, while ESG-linked initiatives, including the NGX Net-Zero project, are strengthening long-term resilience and risk management.

According to him, sustained collaboration with regulators and key stakeholders remains critical to maintaining investor confidence and market stability.

The RCC-hosted session, which brought together women professionals, founders and business leaders from across Africa and the diaspora, set the stage for deeper collaboration between NGX Group and women-led investment networks.

Popoola disclosed that NGX Group plans to roll out targeted investor education programmes in 2026, focusing on digital market access, sector-specific investment opportunities and structured pathways for diaspora participation.

As Nigeria positions its capital market as a credible African investment hub, reforms, inclusion and technology are increasingly defining a new growth narrative, one anchored on transparency, resilience and long-term value creation.

