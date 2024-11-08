The National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) has declared a state of emergency in the onion industry across the country.

The association has called on all relevant stakeholders, including government at all levels, financial institutions, and others, to come together and find solutions to the challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at a press briefing in his office, the President of NOPPMAN, Alhaji Isa Aliyu, highlighted some of the key challenges his members are facing, such as rising costs of onion seedlings, post-harvest losses, inflation, and the impact of climate change and extended rainfall patterns.

Aliyu, who is also the President of the Regional Observatory of Onion Sector in West and Central Africa, stated that the current economic situation and rising inflation have had a ripple effect on the entire sector.

“The cost of farm inputs—fertilizer, pesticides, fuel, and labor—has skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult for farmers to break even, let alone make a profit,” he said. “Climate change has introduced new uncertainties into farming, with extended rainfall patterns and other unusual weather conditions disrupting traditional growing cycles.”

He explained that excessive rainfall at unexpected times has led to crop diseases, waterlogging, and poor harvests. As farmers struggle with unpredictable weather, their ability to plan, plant, and harvest effectively is being undermined, leaving the entire industry vulnerable.

Aliyu called on government bodies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), policymakers, research institutions, development partners, financial institutions, agricultural organizations, and the private sector to support the onion industry.

“We urge the government and relevant agencies to consider providing subsidies for onion seedlings and essential farming inputs to ease the financial burden on our farmers,” he said. “We also call for measures to address post-harvest losses by providing modern storage facilities to preserve the quality of onions after harvest, as well as reliable transportation systems to minimize spoilage during transit.”

Furthermore, Aliyu called on the government at all levels to provide members of the association with access to low-interest loans and financial support.

He also urged agricultural research institutions and government bodies to support training programs aimed at equipping farmers with climate-smart practices to better cope with changing weather conditions.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).