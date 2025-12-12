The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has expressed optimism that with improved security on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), it will easily achieve its crude oil production target of 2.06mbpd for 2026.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, praised Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for engaging host communities in its surveillance operations along the Eastern Corridor of the TNP.

Lokpobiri, who spoke in Port Harcourt at a stakeholders’ meeting convened by PINL for host communities along the TNP, said including the communities in surveillance operations has contributed to increased oil output.

Representing the NNPCL, Engr. Akponime Omojevwhe, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO NNPCL), announced the 2026 target at the monthly stakeholders’ meeting with TNP host communities organized by PINL in Port Harcourt.

He said the 2026 production budget is set at 2.80mbpd, noting that current delivery through the TNP is at an optimal level. He credited the performance to the collaboration between the communities and PINL.

He said: “I want to sincerely appreciate all our stakeholders on this corridor because right now we can see that the TNP is green, and what that means is that the products are flowing uninterrupted.

“Secondly, I want to say that our budget for 2026 is targeted at 2.80mbpd. The budget begins at 1.84mbpd, while our projected target is 2.06mbpd. So as we draw closer to 2026, we ask that you please don’t relent.”

Highlighting the importance of stakeholders and communities in securing the pipelines, the NNPCL official noted that no private security company can succeed without their cooperation.

“The communities are a vital part of this job. We must always appreciate them because the community leaders — chiefs, CDCs, youth presidents, women leaders — carry our messages to the people. Without them, there will be no ‘green’ as far as the pipeline is concerned. So our message is clear: we appreciate you, and we ask that you continue to support PINL,” he said.

In his remarks, Edi Julius, Special Adviser to Lokpobiri, commended the collaboration between the communities and PINL, stressing its impact on national oil output.

He said: “The Minister of Petroleum Resources sincerely appreciates what the communities are doing because without peace in your domain, production would not be up.

“Today, all of us can see the production level, and it’s ambitious that by 2026 we will hit the target of over two million barrels per day. This will bring more money to the government and more money to PINL to support you.”

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, PINL, said the forum allows the company to review its progress in combating pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, and to celebrate and appreciate critical stakeholders, especially host community leaders, for their support and commitment, which he said have contributed to national economic stability.

He highlighted the company’s achievements this year, including deepening security operations to cover all oil and gas infrastructure near the TNP, expanding community and stakeholder inclusion, empowering women and students, and strengthening grassroots communication through the Town Crier Initiative (TCI).

He also listed consistent stakeholder engagements, zero illegal bunkering, and improved trust between PINL and host communities as key successes.

Dr. Mezeh called for stronger collaboration with host communities as they look ahead to 2026.

“Let us continue to protect national assets, empower our people, and strengthen the prosperity of our region and nation. As we step into 2026, may our collaboration deepen, our unity be strengthened, and our commitment to peace and progress remain unshakable,” he appealed.

He also announced Christmas palliatives for the 215 TNP host communities.

Meanwhile, a host community leader, His Majesty King Philip Osaro Obele, called on the Federal Government to embark on more development projects in the communities, especially now that increased oil production is boosting national revenue.

He also commended PINL for regularly engaging with the communities and providing operational updates.

