The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji has reaffirmed the country’s decision to continue exploring science and technology to improve the lives of its citizens especially in the areas of food and nutrition security.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday at the 8th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Media Award (OMA) held in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria’s vision to drive its development through science and technology will remain just an agenda discussed in workshops and conferences unless every part of our society starts recognizing the critical role that science and technology (S&T) plays in our daily lives.

Nnaji noted that while various governments across the continent have acknowledged the importance of integrating S&T into their development agendas—as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063—many have not gone beyond the organization of conferences and workshops.

While lamenting the rate at which Nigerian scientists leave the country for a greener pasture, the Minister said it is time the governments implement deliberate policies that promote science and technology and provide the motivation and incentives necessary for our scientists to stay and contribute to the development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He however, challenged the media to spotlight and promote local content because despite facing limitations in resources and facilities, Nigerian scientists have continue to innovate.

“When they succeed, it is our duty to publicize their achievements, encouraging them to keep pushing boundaries. We must avoid unnecessary criticism that discourages innovation and instead celebrate every breakthrough as a step forward in our national development.

“I have followed, with great interest, the needless debates that have plagued our efforts to integrate science and technology into Nigeria’s development plans. Let me state clearly: science is universal. There is no such thing as “Nigerian science” or “foreign science.”

“Science is a global endeavor, and Nigeria will continue to explore its potential to improve the lives of our citizens, especially in the areas of food security and nutrition”, he stated.

Chief Nnaji commended OFAB for establishing the award, which he said has continued to recognize, train, and equip journalists with the skills they need to compete with their peers from other parts of the world.

In his address, the Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha said the OFAB Media Award serves as a testament to the importance of responsible journalism and media communication in this critical field.

He said the award recognizes those who have excelled in their efforts to convey the benefits, risks, and ethical considerations associated with biotechnology.

“Your work contributes to fostering dialogue, promoting innovation, and advancing policies that support sustainable agriculture and food security.

“As we stand at the precipice of a future with new challenges and opportunities, we must continue to support and encourage the media in their vital role. The decisions we make today regarding modern biotechnology will have profound consequences for the future of agriculture, the environment, and our society as a whole.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the OFAB Media Award. Your dedication to responsible and informative reporting on agricultural biotechnology is commendable, and I encourage you to keep up the great work”, he added.

The Director, Agricultural Biotechnology at NBRDA, Dr Rose Gidado while reflecting the 8-year journey of the OFAB media award, said in 2017, when they launched the Award series with a vision to bridge the yearning communication gap in the public understanding of critical scientific advancements made in agricultural biotechnology.

She said over the eight years, OFAB Nigeria has fostered a broad and collaborative partnership with the media that has empowered many journalists and promoted science literacy.

“This platform has not just recognized excellence in science journalism; it has fundamentally transformed the narrative around biotechnology in Nigeria.

“I am glad to note that this partnership and the unparalleled dedication you Journalists have shown in the discharge of your responsibilities have positively impacted public perception and understanding of biotechnology application in agriculture.

“Your works as science journalists have been key in shaping public discourse, informing policy, and promoting innovations in modern agriculture for food security in Nigeria.

“Your extensive coverage and well-informed reporting of agricultural biotechnology activities in Nigeria and beyond have played an important role in demystifying complex concepts related to modern biotechnology practice in agriculture. This has not only facilitated informed policy decision-making but has also served to inspire future generations by highlighting the work of indigenous scientists.

“Through your efforts, Nigeria has successfully commercialised several significant biotech crops, including Bt cotton, Pod borer Resistant Cowpea, and TELA Maize. Despite facing criticism and misinformation upon the launch of TELA maize, collaboration with journalists helped to navigate these challenges successfully.

“Additionally, the achievements of OFAB Nigeria Media Award System over the past 8 years further demonstrate the impact of your work in this field”, Dr Rose added.

