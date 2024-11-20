Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has estimated 1.1 billion Naira as compensation to owners whose properties are to be affected by the ongoing expansion of Kuje-Airport road.

The Minister disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday while on an inspection tour of the road in Kuje to ascertain the pace of work.

He said: “I have come here to see for myself the report on the valuation of what we are supposed to pay. When I got the files for approval, I said, look, it would be proper for me to see for myself the kind of structures that we are going to pay”

“Well, if I remember vividly, the entire estimate they gave is about 1.1 Billion Naira, and to pay for those whose properties are affected, like some of these buildings you have seen here, down to the community.

“So it’s about 1.1 billion and we are going to make it available so that the contractor will not find any excuse for delay”.

Speaking on the approved 70.000 Naira minimum wage and three months arrears for Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) staff, Wike who reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda said the move was aimed at increased staff productivity to drive city development.

“Well, first of all, it is the commitment made by the federal government under the Renewed Hope Agenda that workers’ wages should be increased, and in line with that, we have also adopted it and have also approved for the payment of the arrears as agreed with the labour.

“I expect that the workers will also see this as a boost and be more committed for us to achieve the development that is required in the city.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

