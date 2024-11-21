THE liquidation of the former Nigeria national carrier, Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) has continued to resonate two decades after, following the failure of the subsequent governments to pay the outstanding N37 billion benefits of the former defunct airline.

The outstanding N37 billion is part of the N78 billion that was approved as the terminal benefits of the former workers.

While the workers of the defunct carrier in other parts of the world were almost immediately after the liquidation paid their full entitlements, their counterparts in Nigeria and the West Coast are still struggling to get paid.

Former Managing Director of the defunct national airline, Captain Jonathan Ibrahim, at the unveiling of Wings Support Family Foundation (WSFF) and public presentation of the book, “Aviation and Aerospace Development in Nigeria, All You Need to Know”, described the neglect of the former workers by government as unfortunate.

Ibrahim, who appealed to President Bola Tinubu to pay former workers of the defunct national carrier the balance of their severance benefits, lamented how frantic efforts he made on the outstanding balance was frustrated.

“I was the MD, I was asked to liquidate it and I refused, they fired me, somebody came and liquidated the airline and sold the airline. We were not involved in it, it was the then President Olusegun Obasanjo. We were not involved in the liquidation, they should pay us but they refused to pay us all our dues, now they want us to die.

“ I am appealing to the Tinubu administration if they have conscience and fear of God to pay us. Our facilities can start two new airlines but they sold them to themselves, I have the list”.

In his remarks at the book launch, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, commended the book that x-rayed the history of Nigeria Airways and aviation development.

At the unveiling of the book written by Mr Francis Adegoke, the minister who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), MrsObiageliOrah, cited how the book revealed the selfless contributions of pioneer aviators, specifically staff of the defunct Nigeria Airways, to the growth of the economy.

“They have truly been a blessing to the aviation sector of the nation’s economy.

From the title of the book, you will agree with me that it will be a reference material and very valuable working instrument for all of us in the industry.

“One of the most important crops of people in this dynamic industry is the ever-vibrant retired professionals from whose wealth of knowledge we draw important guides. We are currently standing on a very solid foundation you all built as we advance and switch the frontiers of the aviation business in Nigeria to greater heights”.

The author of the book, Mr Francis Adegoke, popularly referred to as 001, said that the 283-page book had contributions from astute aviators. The book revealed a lot of what the airline stood for.

The Chairman of the event, Chief Anslem Mohammed, said that the system was unfair to the staff of Nigeria Airways, saying: “Government should start listening to the plight of the retired workers of the airline and pay up what is due to them. The book is likely to reveal a lot.”

The WSFF aims to provide healthcare services to the vulnerable and needy in the aviation industry as well financial assistance to needy widows and widowers in the industry.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

