Wema Bank, has officially launched the fourth season of its reward initiative, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo, with a record-breaking N135,000,000 set to be disbursed to customers across Nigeria.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4 launched on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a loyalty scheme pioneered by the Bank with the goal of rewarding its diverse range of customers for active loyalty to the brand, its products, and offerings. The Promo selects winners from the Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers, via thoroughly regulated live draws. Over 3 seasons, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo has disbursed over N150,000,000 to 2,378 Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, with 639 customers winning N31,500,000 in season 1, 539 winning N31,850,000 in season 2 and 1,200 winning N90,000,000 in the 3rd season.

With an unparalleled cash prize of N135,000,000 spread across daily, weekly, monthly draws and a grand prize, Season 4 of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo which kicked off on October 1, 2024, will hold over a 10-month period, rewarding 10 customers with N5,000 each in the daily draws, 50 customers with N5,000 each in the weekly draws and 131 customers with cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to N1,000,000 each in monthly draws—3 winners of N1,000,000 each, 8 Domiciliary winners of N250,000 each, 40 winners of N100,000 each and 80 winners of N25,000 each.

To crown it all and for the first time ever, Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4, additionally presents a special grand prize, where one lucky customer will win a N5,000,000 at the end of the 10-month Promo.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, expounded on the Bank’s vision for the new season.

According to him, “We launched the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo with the goal of rewarding our customers for their active loyalty to Wema Bank and our offerings. As a Bank on a mission to empower lives through innovation, we have consistently innovated, refining requirements to enable more inclusion and increasing rewards to generate more impact on the lives and businesses of our customers. Over 3 seasons, we have disbursed over N150m to upwards of 2,000 Nigerians and for this season, we’ve raised the bar with N135,000,000 to be disbursed to customers.”

“I encourage every existing and intending Wema Bank customer to tap into the opportunity presented by the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo because there’s a lot more to be to be won and any Nigerian can participate. The requirements differ for each unique draw categorybut the principle is the same; fund your Wema Bank account and transact using ALAT, *945# or the Wema Bank/ALAT card.

“Remember only active accounts can participate, so, if you’re an existing customer with a dormant account, now is the time to reactivate your account and if you’re not yet a Wema Bank customer, you can fix that by downloading the ALAT App and signing up to get started.

“As a Bank, we will continue to empower lives through innovation and with the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo, we will keep transforming lives, many winners at a time”, Oseni concluded.

Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo has evolved into a source of hope and support for thousands of Nigerians across the globe, with thoughtfully curated rewards cutting across various categories.

To qualify for daily draws, customers are to perform at least one transaction daily.

For weekly draws, they are to fund their account with a minimum of N2,000 and perform at least one transaction weekly.

To qualify for monthly draws, customers are to fund their account with at least N5,000 monthly, make at least 5 transactions monthly using ALAT app, *945# or Wema/ALAT Card, and maintain a minimum average monthly account balance of N5,000.

For the grand prize, customers are encouraged to ensure that they perform at least 10 transactions every month from October 2024 to July 2025.

