PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is on a mission to transform satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cities, says FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who stated this during the inauguration of the construction of Kabusa to Takushara road in Abuja on Tuesday, added that the Tinubu administration had taken governance to the grassroots of Abuja.

He said that the Tinubu administration was committed to bringing development and governance to rural communities across the FCT.

“One of the promises Tinubu made is that look, all people in satellite towns, do not think that the government is about cities, we will also turn satellite towns into cities.

“One of the things to do is to construct roads for you, and I can assure you, it is not about flagging up road projects, in the next six to seven months, I want to assure you we are going to commission this project.

“For the first time, roads are being constructed in rural areas and are being fitted with streetlights.

“It has never happened before and I want to assure you that the government of President Tinubu will not fail you,” Wike said.

He added that the Kabusa to Takushara would be fitted with streetlights to light up the road at night, making life a bit more comfortable like those in the cities.

The minister thanked the residents of Kabusa for believing in Tinubu’s administration and assured them that the funds needed to complete the project had been made available.

Wike, who called for the continued support of the residents, disclosed that another contract would be awarded on Wednesday for the construction of Kabusa to Ketti road as part of the Tinubu rural transformation agenda.

“What we are doing today is what the Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda is all about – give hope back to our people.

“I am happy that if not for the government of Tinubu, I wouldn’t have known Kabusa and Takushara,” he said.

Wike urged the contractor to employ the locals to enable them to feed their families.

Earlier, Mr Richard Dauda, Director Engineering Services, Federal Capital Development Authority, said that the project was in line with the FCT Administration mandate to provide infrastructure and services to the entire territory.

Dauda explained that the 9.8-kilometre road project, a seven-metre two-lane carriageway with shoulders and streetlight, was awarded to Allied Technical and Construction Company Ltd, and expected to be completed in six months.

He explained that the road would connect several communities, namely Kabusa, Teta, Tasha, Sauka and Takushara and enhance socio-economic activities in the area.

“The road, when completed, will provide a safe and comfortable road for both vehicles and pedestrians and allow free movement of agricultural products from the hinterland into the city.

“The project will also create direct and indirect jobs and provide quick and timely response to emergencies and quick access to health services,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kabusa to Takushara road was the third road to be constructed by the Wike-led FCT Administration.

