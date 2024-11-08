Senator representing Jigawa Northwest senatorial district, Senator Babangida Hussaini in collaboration with Nigerian Export and Import (NEXIM) Bank, has organised a sensitisation workshop for over 500 farmers and traders on export potentialities in the state.

This is part of the worries by the senator in Jigawa state disadvantages of exporting agricultural products from the state.

Speaking while opening the enlightenment programme at Gumel Foundation conference hall, the guest of honor and senator representing the zone, Senator Babangida Hussaini said, the state is the larger producer of international marketable products such as Hibiscus, Sesame, Soya beans but in one of the least beneficiary in exporting advantages.

The senator explained that “in one of our discussion with the management of NEXIM Bank management, intimated them about potentialities of the exporting products in my constituency where we agreed on this important event here”.

According to him “inder this programme the NAXIM bank decide to establish a framework engaging my people and telling them on important of productions, processing, packaging and exporting the products”.

Hussaini noted that the Senate would give all their support to succeed in promoting non-oil sector and exporting Nigerian goods to international markets, “as a member of banking and finance committee of the senate I will make sure to ensure enabling environment for the bank (NEXIM) to achieve on the desired objectives”.

“Jigawa made in Habiscs, Sesame etc are one of the premium grades in a global market but the people of the state are not benefiting from exporting the commodities”.

He promised to continue collaborating with NEXIM Bank to enhance the skill and capacity of the people of the state to ripe the advantage for poverty eradication jobs creation and sustainable development.

In his part, the Managing Director of Nigeria Export and Import (NEXIM) Bank Mr Abba Bello said, the engagement was aimed at enlightening the people on the opportunities and potentialities available for exporting non-oil goods from Jigawa state to other countries.

He said they chose to take their campaigned on export promotion to Jigawa state because the state has comparative advantage of many agricultural products ranking high in non oil export from Nigeria.

The MD who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim, Khalil Gaga at the occasion held in Gumel local government area of the state said, it is unfortunate despite the agricultural potentiality, in the state Jigawa is still counting among the major poverty-striking state in Nigeria.

According to him “We organized this engagement to enlighten the people of the state on how they can take advantage of different facilities in our bank to commence exporting 0 Agricultural products such as Sesame and Hibiscus that are produced in large quantity in the state”.

He maintained; “We are also enlightening people on the process rules and regulations for exporting products to foreign countries and how you can reach us at individual or group for more comprehensive guide”.

Bello added that promoting exporting such goods will enhance local skills, create jobs, promote wealth, creation growth and development.

