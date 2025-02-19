The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks and financial institutions to publicly disclose details of dormant accounts, unclaimed balances, and other financial assets on their official websites.

The directive, contained in a circular issued on Monday, is titled “Guidelines on Management of Dormant Accounts, Unclaimed Balances, and Other Financial Assets in Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria.”

The circular was signed by Michael Akuka on behalf of the Director of CBN’s Financial Policy and Regulation Department.

As part of the new regulations, financial institutions are required to display key details such as the names of individuals authorized to operate the accounts, the type of account, and the branch where it is domiciled. This information must be made available on their official websites.

For other financial institutions (OFIs) that do not have dedicated websites, CBN has mandated that the information be published on the website of their respective industry associations.

“In furtherance thereof, and in response to enquiries from stakeholders regarding the possible breach of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDPA), banks and other financial institutions are required to note the following,” CBN stated.

“2. Information to be published on banks’ websites as well as the association’s website (where applicable) shall include the name of the account, the type of account, the name of the bank, and the branch where the account is domiciled ONLY.

“Information to be published annually in at least two national daily newspapers or the premises of State and Unit microfinance banks, shall also convey the details as listed in (2) above.”

This directive follows an earlier order issued by CBN on July 19, 2024, requiring banks and financial institutions to transfer unclaimed balances and dormant account funds to the apex bank’s designated accounts.

