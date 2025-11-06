‎THE Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated N77,880,153,197.62k between January and October 2025.

‎This was disclosed by the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Gambo Iyere Aliyu, during his maiden press briefing at the command headquarters, Ikolaba, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

‎Comptroller Aliyu said the amount generated represented a 17.5 percent increase, compared to the same period last year, just as he commended officers and men of the command for a job well done.

‎He said the figure represented a commendable level of commitment by officers despite the prevailing economic challenges, just as he added the achievement demonstrated the command’s dedication to achieving and surpassing the monthly revenue set by the Service.

‎The Comptroller also said that the Area Command’s officers made seizures of intercepted items, among which were foreign parboiled rice, premium motor spirit (PMS), used compressors, used tyres, used clothes, shoes, bags, cannabis sativa, unregistered pharmaceutical products and used vehicles, which all has a duty paid value (DPV) of N818, 789, 310.25k.

The Customs boss disclosed that some suspects who were arrested with some of the seizures had been charged to court for prosecution.

‎To continue to achieve the command’s mandate, Comptroller Aliyu said he would continue to deepen engagement with critical stakeholders, including traditional institutions, sister security agencies, the business community and the media.

‎”As a result of this, we recently embarked on familiarisation visits to key stakeholders within the command’s area of responsibility to foster stronger partnerships and enhance mutual understanding.

‎”The command remains committed to maintaining open channels of communication to ensure seamless trade facilitation and compliance with Customs regulations,” Comptroller Aliyu said.‎

