The Oyo State Government has held talks with the Government of Botswana as part of efforts to strengthen trade relations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The meeting, which took place on Monday in Gaborone, featured discussions between Oyo State representatives and Botswana’s Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Hon. Tiroeaone Mojatale Ntsima.

Speaking after the engagement, the Special Adviser on International Trade and AfCFTA to Governor Seyi Makinde, Ms. Neo Theodore Tlhaselo, said the visit was aimed at deepening economic diplomacy and cultivating mutually beneficial trade relations between Oyo State and Botswana.

According to her, economic diplomacy remains a central pillar of Oyo State’s AfCFTA implementation strategy, designed to open up the state to new business opportunities and facilitate negotiations on trade and market access among member states.

She disclosed that the state’s AfCFTA Implementation Strategy blueprint was presented during the meeting, with Minister Ntsima commending Governor Makinde for positioning Oyo as the first sub-national government in Nigeria to formally key into the AfCFTA framework.

Tlhaselo said the minister acknowledged Nigeria’s large consumer market and its influence in the global economy, noting that trade relations between Botswana and Oyo State could be strengthened to enhance access to markets in both territories.

While describing Botswana as a country with a relatively small population, Minister Ntsima reportedly highlighted its strategic location as an entry and production hub for Oyo-based businesses seeking access to the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He added that Botswana’s businesses and traders could also leverage Oyo State as a gateway for production and distribution into the Nigerian market and the wider ECOWAS sub-region.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of Botswana’s Ministry of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Joel Ramaphoi, underscored the importance of facilitating market access as a practical step toward achieving measurable outcomes under AfCFTA.

He noted that Oyo State’s ranking in ease of doing business makes it an attractive partner for collaboration and investment.

The engagement forms part of Oyo State’s broader strategy to position itself as a competitive sub-national player within the AfCFTA framework and to expand trade linkages across African markets.

