The Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) has received the maiden call of MSC Dorine V, the first vessel of MSC Iroko Service to sail directly from China and the Far East, signalling a significant shift in Nigeria’s shipping dynamics and strengthening the position of the country’s eastern maritime corridor.

The Liberian-flagged MSC Dorine V, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), berthed at OMT in the early hours of Sunday, 9 November. With a carrying capacity of 5,089 TEU, a deadweight tonnage of 68,383 tons, gross tonnage of 54,193 tons and an overall length of 294 meters, it stands among the largest containerships to ever call at any eastern Nigerian port.

OMT’s Managing Director, Nicolo Scannavini, described the historic direct call from China and Far Eastern Asia as a game-changing moment for the terminal and the wider region. He noted that this development would not only reshape trade patterns but also unlock immense economic value for Nigeria.

“This direct call cuts out several layers of delay that importers have traditionally faced,” Scannavini said. “It means shorter transit times, more predictable arrival windows and significantly reduced freight costs for goods coming from China and the Far East. For agents, manufacturers and traders, this translates into a faster supply chain, more available cargo and an expansion of commercial opportunities. When bigger vessels call directly, the entire ecosystem benefits because economies of scale kicks in, and that stimulates jobs, competitiveness and growth.”

He said the benefits of direct calls to Onne from China and the Far East are extensive. They include reduced shipping time for consignments, lower freight charges, direct discharge of cargo without the delays associated with transshipment, and enhanced reliability for businesses awaiting critical inputs. According to him, the development is also expected to boost Nigeria’s non-oil trade profile and reinforce the attractiveness of the eastern ports to global carriers.

Scannavini also appealed to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to accelerate the completion of dredging works in the port of Onne and along the channel. According to him, the creation of a second turning basin and deeper draft access will allow even larger vessels to berth safely and will further cement Onne Port’s status as a strategic maritime hub for the South-South and the broader Eastern region.

MSC’s Regional Manager and Business Head for South-South and South-East Nigeria, Oscar Aguocha, described the maiden call of the MSC Dorine V as a strong demonstration of MSC’s long-term commitment to the Eastern Nigerian market, which he said has grown by 27 per cent year-on-year.

“With this direct service, consignees and agents can now receive their shipments from China and Eastern Asia in as little as 40 to 42 days,” Aguocha said. “We encourage businesses to take full advantage of this new corridor because it delivers speed, certainty and cost-efficiency in ways that were not possible before.”

Onne Multipurpose Terminal, operated by International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), is one of Nigeria’s most strategically positioned logistics gateways, serving the country’s offshore energy sector as well as import and export markets across the South-South and South-East. Over the years, OMT has recorded several notable achievements including the successful handling of some of the largest gearless vessels in the region, major upgrades to its terminal equipment, the expansion of yard facilities and the introduction of improved cargo-handling technology that has enhanced operational efficiency. The terminal has also played a key role in repositioning the eastern ports by enabling faster cargo evacuation, reducing congestion in the Lagos corridor and attracting new international shipping services. Prior investments in cranes, terminal operating systems and workforce upskilling have placed OMT among the most modern and reliable multipurpose terminals in the country.

