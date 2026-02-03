The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a cautious but positive note on Monday, buoyed by gains in select large- and mid-cap stocks, particularly in the oil and gas sector, despite widespread weakness across most other sectors of the market.

The benchmark Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.01 per cent, or one basis point, to close at 165,384.63 points. As a result, market capitalisation rose slightly by N9.12 billion to N106.16 trillion. Month-to-date return settled at 0.01 per cent, while year-to-date gains remained positive at 6.3 per cent.

Market performance was driven largely by price appreciation in Aradel Holdings Plc, which gained 5.1 per cent, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, which advanced by a strong 9.3 per cent. These gains more than offset losses recorded in some major financial stocks, including First HoldCo Plc, which declined by 8.8 per cent, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, which shed 8.3 per cent.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

