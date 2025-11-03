Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has declared an interim dividend of N1.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, following the approval of its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025.

According to the Group, the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 7 November 2025. Payment will be made electronically to eligible shareholders on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

The declaration reinforces NGX Group’s consistent record of rewarding shareholders and reflects the Board’s confidence in the Group’s performance, resilience, and long-term value creation strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, the Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, said the interim dividend underscores confidence in NGX Group’s solid fundamentals and sustainable growth prospects.



“We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering value to shareholders through disciplined execution and strategic focus,” he said.

Similarly, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted that the dividend payout highlights the Group’s strong financial performance and prudent capital management.

“Our commitment to shareholders is central to every decision we make. This dividend reflects our financial strength, operational efficiency, and determination to unlock new opportunities within our ecosystem,” he said.

NGX Group reiterated its dedication to maintaining transparency, sound governance, and sustainable value creation for investors as it continues to strengthen its leadership position in Africa’s capital markets.

