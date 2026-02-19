The Nigerian naira has again appreciated against the United States (US) dollar on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, closing at N1,337 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

According to data from the official platform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Naira traded at the NFEM rate of N1,335.9580 per dollar and closed at the rate of N1,337 per dollar in the official market.

This represents a modest improvement from N1,344 per dollar, the rate at which the Naira closed on Monday, 16th February 2026, thereby showing a modest gain as trading continues for the week.

At the parallel market, according to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in major trading hubs across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, the Naira to dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, was N1,400 per dollar for buying and N1,410 per dollar for selling.

Market Summary

NFEM (Official): — N1,337/$

Black market: — N1,400 – N1410

