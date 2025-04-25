The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Federal Government to spend judiciously during this period of heightened spending.

The Division Chief in the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF, Davide Furceri, said this would foster stronger prioritisation and greater efficiency in resource allocation.

Furceri made this statement at the 2025 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

“We understand that many countries, including Nigeria, face pressing spending needs.

“But spending must be done wisely, which means stronger prioritisation and greater efficiency in resource allocation,” Furceri stated.

Similarly, the Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, Vitor Gaspar, emphasised the need for fiscal authorities to build financial buffers to withstand economic shocks.

Gaspar noted that governments must act decisively, navigating complex trade-offs while maintaining long-term fiscal credibility.

