Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, has called on Quality Assurance Bureau (QAB) officers to effectively supervise activities of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in their roles as Desk Officers for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project.

This she said is to achieve transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme for QAB officers and Education secretaries on their responsibilities in the AGILE project, the commissioner also called on Education secretaries across the 16 local government areas of the state to further synergise with principals of Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) to achieve the Project Development Objective (PDO).

She said that the QAB officers and Education secretaries have important roles to play under sub-component 1.2 of the project, which is the rehabilitation of existing infrastructures in junior and senior public secondary schools in the state.

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who facilitated this project to the state knows the opportunities it will give our girls. There is no room for failure. We must make it work.

“The Project Development Objective (PDO) of the AGILE project is to improve secondary education opportunities among girls, with particular attention to adolescent girls, in targeted areas in participating states.

“As SBMC Desk Officers, your roles are crucial to the success of the AGILE Project. One of the functions of the QAB Directorate is the monitoring of schools and SBMC activities. It is vital that you know how you come in and render your expertise on the AGILE Project, hence this sensitisation.

“The goal is to create a sense of community ownership and participation in the overall development of the public Junior And Senior Secondary Schools and improve learning outcomes”, she said.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Rebecca Bake Olanrewaju, stressed the importance of having functional SBMCs with clearly- defined roles and responsibilities, adding that it will assist the government in creating a linkage between the community and the government.

Earlier in his remarks, the Project Coordinator of Kwara AGILE, Mr. Adeshina Azeez Salami, noted that the officers are to work with one another to achieve success, stating that the QAB officers are to monitor and report to the State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU).

According to him, “The Project Implementation Manual (PIM) clearly states that SBMCs of each school will handle the renovation of schools. They will also be trained on needs assessment and project management, in order to build their capacity and enhance efficient service delivery.

“We want our girls to go to school and finish their secondary education. We need to make them comfortable with conducive classrooms. That is where renovation comes in. There will also be provision of WASH facilities and we also want to re-enroll girls who are out of school, under a component called Second Chance Education.”

On her part, the Sub-Component Lead on Renovations, Q.S. Aminat Shehu-Mohammed, said that the School-Based Management Committees are an essential link between schools and the communities they serve and that they are made up of a range of community stakeholders and people involved with their school.

She noted that for the progress of the project, SBMCs will participate in the making of school development plans, managing resources and grants, and ensuring accountability and transparency in school funding among others.

The Project Procurement Officer, Engineer Nihinlola Olawuyi, gave an overview of the project, explaining the components of the Project ranging from school constructions, renovations, communication and social norms, life skills, digital literacy, second chance education, Conditioner Cash Transfer (CCT), among others.

The Environmental Safeguard Officer, Mr. Ayokanmi Owolabi, took a session on environmental and social risks and the impact of renovation/rehabilitation work.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

