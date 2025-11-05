Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has presented a budget of N897,865,078,282.05 for 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The 2026 budget, titled “Building Your Future II, has an increase of 30 percent over that of 2025. The budget prioritizes education which gulped (17.41%).

While presenting the budget, Radda, said when compared with that of 2025, the budget has an increase of N205,620,628,768.18 representing 29.70 percent.

He noted that the recurrent revenue which is N577,721,259,831.18 has a FAAC component of N489,141,132,718.38 and an IGR of N88,580,127,112.80.

This has an increase of N117,738,941,478.55 with an increase of 26 percent and a capital receipt of N292,143,818,450.87.

According to the Governor, the total recurrent expenditure is N167,725,372,458.50 Comprising, Personnel cost of N72,223,440,598.34 and other Recurrent/Overhead costs of N95,501,931,860.16 bringing the total capital expenditure to N730,139,705,823.55.

On sectoral allocations, Governor Radda said Administration Sector has N177,268,291,781.82 (19.74%), Economic Sector N371,853,813,851.57 (41.42%), Law and Justice N7,304,770,558.15 (0.81%), Social Sector N341,434,202,909.51 (38.03%), totaling N 897,865,078,282.05 (100%).

On the allocation rankings of the MDAs, Radda maintained that the Ministries of Basic Secondary and Higher Education N156,299,129.138.75 – 17.41%, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport: N117,183,388,409.68 -13.05%, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development: N78,627,914,576.69- 8.76%, Ministry of Health N67,550,216,949.99 – 7.52% v) Ministry of Water Resources N62,851,633,508.62 – 7.00%, Ministry of Environment N53,862,236,585.38 – 6.00%, adding that the top six Sectors account for N536,384,597,765.70 which represent 59.74%, while other Sectors account for N361,480,480,516.35 representing 40.26 percent.

Governor Radda assured residents and the assembly members that his government will continue to exercise prudence in implementing the budget and will demonstrate integrity in fulfilling its responsibilities.

In conclusion, he called on all public servants to maintain the standard of the government its dedication to effective service delivery as it commences another year in office.

“We are grateful to have met our constitutional obligation by preparing and submitting a budget for the benefit of our citizens”, Radda stated.

