Kano State Government has said that the state has achieved a significant improvement in water supply, with 75% of the population now having access to portable drinking water.

Making this known on Friday, theCommissioner of Water Resources Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda in an interview with Journalist in Kano, said the state would increase on the tempo achieved

He, however, disclosed that since the assumption of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s Administration, the sum of over N1.2 Billion was being spent monthly to procure water treatment chemicals and ensure adequate water supply.

He also added that the government has succeeded in the Restoration of the Challawa and Watari Treatment Plants, while Ongoing Work at the Tamburawa treatment plant has reached an advanced level with the purchase of brand-new modern water pumps.

He maintained that the Executive Council has approved the sum of N502 Million for Water Pumps to Enhance Supply.

Ali Haruna Makoda further disclosed that a Committee has been set up to work on water channeling networks, stressing that the committee will submit its report by the end of this month, geared towards enhancing effective service delivery.

According to him, “The government’s efforts have led to a significant increase in water supply, from 25% to 75% of the population, in just one year“.

Alhaji Makoda stated that the government has also approved the procurement of five water tanks for the State Water Resources Agency, WRECCA, to expand its operations beyond Kano.

He hinted that five trucks have been procured for the Water Resources Agency, aimed at enhancing effective operations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Water Resources, Gwani Ali Haruna, has handed over five trucks to the Managing Director of Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency WRECA on behalf of the state Government.

He disclosed that the trucks were approved by the state Executive council to boost WRECA operations and improve their capacity.

The Commissioner stressed that at the last council meeting held on Tuesday, His Excellency Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approved the purchase of 5no Dump Trucks to enhance their operations and restore the Agency’s lost glory.

According to him for over 40 years WRECA has been a house name held beyond Kano.

He commended the state Governor for resuscitating the Agency.

While presenting the keys, he charged the Managing Director of WRECA, Dr Nura Shanono, to do the needful.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

