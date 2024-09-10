Lectricus Technology Limited, a firm focused on climate technology, has stated that it is making substantial efforts to integrate clean technologies to help Nigeria and the rest of Africa address the issue of food waste, which the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates at 1.3 billion tonnes annually.

Smallholder farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa generate about 30 percent of various food products.

However, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has indicated that 85 percent of them do not have access to energy. This has led to a food loss and waste rate of 37 per cent across the subregion.

Chief Executive, Lectricus Technology Limited, Oluwafemi Oluwadare, an engineer, described food losses as a significant threat to food security, financial stability, and environmental sustainability within farming communities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said other nations, including Nigeria, suffer losses of over one-third of their harvested food, primarily due to inadequate supply chain management.

He emphasised that the adoption of sustainable and cost-effective technologies, such as cold storage and solar-powered drying systems, could play a crucial role in mitigating food loss and enhancing market access.

According to Oluwadare, the company has developed solar-powered solutions to confront issues in agriculture, especially concerning post-harvest storage and processing.

He emphasised that these technologies contribute to improving post-harvest resilience and the productivity of food systems across the dairy, fish, and horticulture sectors.

He added: “Our products aim to minimise spoilage and extend the shelf life, thus reducing overall post-harvest losses. These include solar powered water pumps, grinders, dryers, chillers, milk storage tanks and cameras.”

He also indicated that the company has rolled out technologies that promote the development of microirrigation, solar energy, and efficient water management systems, which will benefit thousands of farmers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the country.

He described these innovations as integral elements of a broader technological framework aimed at helping farmers confront various agricultural issues.

He noted: “These technologies hold the promise of transforming agriculture in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, making it more resilient, productive, and sustainable. We are aware a lot of farmers and small businesses face a lot of challenges. We are hoping that by adopting these innovations, they can overcome them and be empowered to transform their farming businesses in such a way to guarantee improved livelihoods and economic development.

“Whether for infrastructural, agricultural, health or home use, our resilient clean energy products are customisable to meet a broad range of energy needs, contributing to a cleaner, greener future for communities worldwide.”

He stated that these technologies are critical for improving the livelihoods of rural communities, as they can utilise clean energy to elevate productivity and income, while also reinforcing their resilience to climate-related issues.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of the agricultural and water infrastructure sectors by consistently delivering the necessary equipment to farmers.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

