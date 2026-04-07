The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector into a $74 billion economic powerhouse, following the unveiling of a $50 billion investment initiative by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to drive sector growth.

Speaking at the National Stakeholders Roundtable on Transforming the Livestock Sector in Abuja, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, described the initiative as a timely and strategic move that aligns with the Federal Government’s National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS).

The Minister commended the President of NACCIMA, Jani Ibrahim, for spearheading a private sector-driven approach to repositioning the livestock industry, noting that sustainable growth in the sector would depend largely on private investment, innovation, and strong collaboration with government.

“Government alone cannot drive this transformation; the future of Nigeria’s livestock sector depends on bold, private sector-led investment across the value chain.

“We see the private sector not just as participants, but as the primary drivers of this economic revolution, with vast opportunities spanning agro-processing, animal health, and digital innovation,” he stated.

Mukhtar noted that the livestock sector currently contributes about $32 billion to Nigeria’s economy and supports millions of livelihoods, yet holds far greater potential. Through targeted interventions in feed development, pasture expansion, animal health systems, and genetic improvement, the Ministry aims to significantly boost productivity and sectoral output.

The Minister further identified red meat, dairy, and leather as priority value chains with strong potential for import substitution, export expansion, and job creation. He urged investors to explore opportunities across the livestock value chain, including ranching, processing, cold chain logistics, and veterinary services.

“We are committed to de-risking investments by strengthening regulations, harmonising data systems, and creating an enabling environment that guarantees strong returns,” he added.

Earlier, NACCIMA President, Jani Ibrahim, described the $50 billion investment drive as a 10-year strategic plan focused on modern ranching systems, improved infrastructure, and digital innovation.

He reiterated that while government provides an enabling environment, the private sector remains the key driver of economic growth.

Also speaking, the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Emeka Obegolu, described the roundtable as a landmark engagement and the first private sector-led national dialogue dedicated to livestock transformation in Nigeria.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

