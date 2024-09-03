The Federal Government has officially handed over 20 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to the Oyo State Government as part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative.

The handover took place on Monday at the Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) facility in Eleyele, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Michael Oluwagbemi, Chief Executive Officer and Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative led the handover on behalf of the Federal Government.

He emphasised that the introduction of CNG buses aims to address challenges related to petrol importation and provide a more sustainable transportation solution.

Oluwagbemi remarked, “Ibadan, for generations, has always been attractive since its founding; it’s a place where commerce thrives and a state of secret billionaires.

‘This initiative demonstrates that the state is indeed a pioneer and a fitting place to launch the CNG programme.”

He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s directive to utilise Nigeria’s gas resources to enhance the transportation industry, increase food production and fertiliser use, and undertake projects that will improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

“We are starting to take the right steps, though it requires us to endure some challenges. We cannot return to subsidising our own impoverishment. As a team, we are committed to this effort,” Oluwagbemi said.

The 20 CNG buses are part of a strategic partnership with Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) to support sustainable mass transit and generate income for the state.

Oluwagbemi added, “We present these 20 buses as part of a sustainable partnership with Pacesetter Transport Service to generate income, as they are valuable assets.

“We need more such investments to ensure a more sustainable mass transit system, contributing to a brighter future for the state and Nigeria.”

Receiving the buses, Salami Dikko, Chairman and Sole Administrator of PTS, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and President Tinubu for the initiative.

He noted that the number of operational buses under his leadership has grown from five to 81.

Dikko highlighted that CNG is a crucial solution for the state’s transportation needs, especially in light of the subsidy removal.

He also requested an additional 100 CNG buses to cover more routes within the state.

Ademola Aderinto, Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Environment, praised CNG as a more economical energy source.

“The future for Nigeria is CNG, which is natural gas. It is exciting that the state is leading this initiative.

“We extend our thanks to President Tinubu and Governor Makinde for embracing this change,” Aderinto said.

