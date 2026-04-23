The FGN Power Company (FGNPC), in partnership with Ebonyi and Enugu States, has set in motion a process targeted at increasing Nigeria’s grid capacity by an additional 4,000MW over the next three years.

The FGNPC delegation, led by the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Babatunde Daramola-Oniru, during separate meetings with the Secretaries to the State Governments (SSGs), Commissioners of Energy, and key representatives of both states, reaffirmed its commitment to the project. It said the initiative is aimed at deepening alignment and ensuring the seamless execution of vital power infrastructure projects.

A statement issued by the Communications Lead of the company, Magdalene Abang, quoted Daramola-Oniru as describing early and sustained collaboration as the cornerstone of infrastructure sustainability.

He said: “These meetings are a critical component of the ongoing efforts to accelerate Phase 1 of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) aimed at transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape. The success of the PPI goes beyond technical execution; it is rooted in strong partnerships with state governments, host communities, and key stakeholders. Engaging stakeholders from the onset ensures local ownership, reduces implementation risks, and guarantees that these investments serve the people long after project completion.”

Welcoming the initiative, the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Professor Grace Umezurike, stated: “We wholeheartedly welcome these projects and pledge our full support to ensure they are delivered on schedule. In Ebonyi, the significance of this intervention cannot be overstated; it is the backbone required to power our international airport, our hospitals, and our schools. We are committed to removing any bottlenecks to ensure our people reap these benefits quickly.”

The focus in Ebonyi remains on critical infrastructure, including the construction of the Ugwaji–Okposi 330kV double-circuit transmission line to unlock stranded capacity and strengthen grid reliability.

In Enugu, the PPI projects are viewed as a foundational element of the state’s urban renewal and economic goals. The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, highlighted the synergy between FGNPC’s mission and the governor’s agenda:

“This partnership aligns perfectly with His Excellency’s vision to transform Enugu into a modern smart city. A robust and reliable power network is the prerequisite for the digital and industrial revolution we are building. Enugu is ready to support sectoral investments and provide the necessary cooperation to ensure FGNPC’s projects are a resounding success.”

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