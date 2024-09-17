THE Federal Government has reassured workers that they will soon benefit from an increase in their take-home pay, as crucial meetings are underway to finalise the consequential adjustments for the newly approved minimum wage.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made this announcement during a town hall meeting in Abuja.

The engagement, which focused on the ‘Imperatives of the Eight-Point Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, was aimed at informing and gathering input from labour organisations and employers.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), sought to build understanding around the administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, while gathering insights from labour representatives and employers.

Onyejeocha highlighted that the government is not responsible for the delays in the implementation of the new minimum wage. She stated that the hold-up stems from labour’s inability to conclude discussions on the consequential adjustments.

However, she expressed optimism, revealing that both the government and a tripartite committee are in active discussions to finalise the process.

“As of today, there is a government-side meeting this morning on the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments. By 2 p.m., the tripartite committee will meet with the Head of Service to finalise details. Once an agreement is reached, payments will commence,” she assured.

The tripartite committee, which includes the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and representatives from the Organised Private Sector, is focused on determining the payment modalities.

Onyejeocha expressed hope that the meetings would conclude swiftly, enabling the commencement of payments without further delays.

She also emphasised that the Ministry of Labour is committed to fostering decent work conditions across all sectors, ensuring industrial harmony as part of President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

However, Professor George Ogenyi from Nasarawa State University critiqued the government’s economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the liberalisation of the naira.

He attributed the current economic hardship to these decisions and urged the government to stabilise fuel prices and enhance local production in key sectors like oil and gas.

On the other hand, TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, expressed concerns over the country’s growing economic struggles.

Represented by Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, Osifo accused political parties of exploiting Nigerians’ plight, claiming that the promises made by President Tinubu regarding a N70,000 minimum wage were misleading.

Osifo lamented the situation, stating: “The government continues to distribute palliatives like noodles and small items in a manner that devalues the dignity of Nigerians. It is time for citizens to take the situation more seriously, as the current administration has failed to deliver on its promises.”

He called for a reform of the country’s political system, adding that the current party structure has not lived up to the expectations of ordinary Nigerians.

Comrade Issa Aremu, Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies, encouraged open dialogue between the government and critical stakeholders.

He urged both parties to focus on proposing constructive solutions that would address the nation’s challenges in a gradual and humane manner.

Aremu expressed confidence that these discussions would lead to positive outcomes, emphasising the importance of not taking anything for granted during such crucial deliberations.

