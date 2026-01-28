Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a bullish note, as renewed investor interest lifted key market indicators and strengthened overall sentiment across the equities market.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.12 per cent to settle at 165,713.82 points, pushing total market capitalisation higher by N125.65 billion to N106.09 trillion.

The positive close reflected improved participation by investors and modest accumulation in select stocks across key sectors.

Market breadth was firmly positive as 34 stocks advanced against 25 decliners, underscoring a broadly optimistic trading mood.

Leading the gainers’ chart were SCOA Nigeria Plc, Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust, Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc, Morison Industries Plc, and R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc, which recorded notable price appreciation during the session.

On the losers’ side, Austin Laz & Company Plc, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc, Afrinvest Prudential Plc and Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc recorded the steepest declines, as profit-taking and sell pressure weighed on their share prices.

Sectoral performance was largely mixed but tilted positive. The Insurance sector led market gains with a 1.23 per cent increase, reflecting renewed interest in insurance stocks.

The Consumer Goods index followed with a 0.46 per cent rise, while the Industrial Goods sector gained 0.09 per cent. The Oil and Gas sector is edged higher by 0.02 per cent. In contrast, the Banking sector declined by 0.11 per cent, while the Commodity sector closed flat, highlighting cautious positioning in selected segments of the market.

Trading activity showed mixed signals. Total share volume fell by 19.70 per cent to 483.09 million units, while the number of deals declined by 28.98 per cent to 41,499 transactions, pointing to subdued retail participation.

However, transaction value rose marginally by 0.43 per cent to N17.38 billion, suggesting increased activity by institutional investors and high-value trades.

Market analysts said the positive close reflects selective bargain hunting and strategic positioning by investors amid evolving macroeconomic conditions, even as caution persists in parts of the market.

They noted that while volumes remain weak, the steady rise in market capitalisation and positive breadth signal underlying confidence in the market’s medium- to long-term outlook.

Overall, Tuesday’s session reinforced a cautiously optimistic tone on the NGX, driven by broad-based buying, sectoral resilience, and improving investor sentiment, despite mixed signals from trading volumes and the broader macroeconomic environment.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

