The Ekiti State Agro-Allied Cargo International Airport has recorded over 4,000 passengers within its first three months of commercial operations, underscoring a steady uptake in air travel to and from the state.

The Commercial Officer of the airport, Olawale Odoko, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the airport, revealed that commercial flight operations commenced on December 10, 2025, at the airport.

He maintained that the airport has since sustained a consistent schedule, with both inbound and outbound traffic contributing to the passenger volume.

According to him, the airport has demonstrated operational reliability and viability, adding that flights currently operate three times weekly, including Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with strict adherence to scheduled times.

“We have only had a single cancellation since we started operations, and since then, flights have been running smoothly. Our schedules are consistent, and in situations where delays are unavoidable, passengers are duly informed ahead of time,” Odoko said.

He added that the airport’s performance has begun to attract interest from other airline operators.

Odoko said that while United Nigeria Airlines currently operates scheduled flights, Overland Airways recently conducted an inspection of the airport’s facilities and expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure.

“About three weeks ago, Overland Airways came for inspection and indicated readiness to commence operations this April. In addition, two other airlines have also inspected our facilities and signified interest in joining,” he stated.

The commercial officer also stressed that, beyond passenger traffic, the airport has recorded significant revenue growth.

Odoko revealed that over N100 million has been generated through multiple streams, including private jet landings, Passenger Service Charges (PSC), car hire services, retail outlets, office space leasing, guided airport tours and other ancillary services.

” Other streams include advertisements, shop spaces, and car hire operations, among others. So far, we can say the airport is viable

” The development signals growing confidence in the viability of the Ekiti International Airport as an emerging aviation hub, with expectations of increased airline participation and passenger traffic in the coming months,” he said.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

