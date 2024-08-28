The management of the Delta State Waste Management Board has, again, warned residents of the state to desist from dumping waste materials in drainages and unauthorized places in the state, saying defaulters will face severe sanctions.

A terse statement by the board chairman, Mofe Pira, warned that dumping waste materials at unauthorised places is a serious offence as such actions usually result in the blockage of drainages and water channels, resulting in flooding that could endanger the lives of fellow citizens.

“Please note that the Delta State Waste Management Board under the leadership of Matthew Mofe Edema, has zero tolerance for any negative practices that will endanger the lives of the people of the state through indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other poor attitudes to waste management by some persons.

“Please be warned and assist the Board in realising a ‘Cleaner Delta State’,” he noted.

It will be recalled that recently, in partnership with sister agencies, the board carried out the evacuation of drainages in Asaba and other places.

It has, therefore, placed an alert in these areas in a bid to apprehend the offenders

