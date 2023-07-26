Nigeria’s government will delist two legal loan apps for harassing citizens and release a list of illegal apps in the country.

Digital money lenders who refused or failed to register with the government guidelines are on the watchlist for strict surveillance, Ripples Nigeria newspaper reported, citing Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Chief Executive Officer Babatunde Irukera.

The list of digital money lenders failing to register will be made available on the commission’s website, he added.

The official said the two apps - “Getloan” and “Camelloan” - had been delisted.

Nearly 180 loan apps have been partially/fully registered and approved by the FCCPC to operate in Nigeria, the newspaper said.

