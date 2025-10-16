More than 90 percent of court hearings at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts this year were conducted remotely via video conferencing, according to Ayesha bin Kalban, Registrar at DIFC Courts.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, bin Kalban said several new artificial intelligence (AI) services are under development and will be announced next year.

She explained that the court’s ongoing AI research aims to help individuals and lawyers access judicial precedents to make informed decisions before filing cases, while easing pressure on the legal system.

According to bin Kalban, deploying AI within court operations requires processing vast amounts of legal data, including laws, precedents, and established judicial principles, to ensure the effectiveness of any new initiative before its official rollout.