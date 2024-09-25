The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has stated that petrol prices will experience a significant drop once the Dangote Petroleum Refinery begins selling directly to oil marketers.

Chinedu Ukadike, IPMAN’s spokesperson, made this assertion during an interview on Channels Television, following the federal government’s recent directive that the Dangote Refinery should sell petrol exclusively to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), with other marketers expected to purchase from the national oil company.

Ukadike disclosed that IPMAN is actively engaging with the Dangote Refinery to facilitate direct lifting of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

“We have written to Dangote, and he has responded positively, indicating readiness to discuss with us. We believe that these discussions will soon yield results, and whatever agreement we reach will be shared with Nigerians,” Ukadike said.

He explained that allowing marketers to lift products directly from the refinery will eliminate unnecessary layers of distribution that contribute to price hikes, making petrol more affordable for consumers.

“We want to take our products directly to cut off all these unnecessary price hikes,” he added.

Ukadike further addressed the perception of independent marketers as profit-focused, insisting that IPMAN’s primary goal is to ensure fair pricing for the masses.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration with the Dangote Refinery, coupled with the anticipated reopening of the Port Harcourt Refinery, would break down bureaucratic bottlenecks and stabilize fuel prices across the country.

