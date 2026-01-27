Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the price of petrol sold to marketers from N699 per litre to N799 per litre.

The refinery said petrol will now be sold at N839 per litre at MRS filling stations.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the refinery explained that the price change followed the end of the festive season. It said, “With the festive period concluded, PMS prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long-term market stability and affordability. Under the current alignment, the PMS gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre.”

The refinery said it remains committed to stable pricing and steady supply of petrol across the country.

It also said that during the festive period, it reduced prices temporarily to ease the financial burden on Nigerians when household spending was high.

According to the statement, this was the second festive season in a row that the refinery absorbed extra costs in the national interest. It cited logistics support in 2024 and a price cut in 2025 as part of efforts to keep prices affordable and maintain calm in the market.

“Despite the price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction,” the statement said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, said the refinery currently supplies about 50 million litres of petrol daily to the local market and that distribution nationwide is ongoing without disruption.

He said the refinery can process different types of crude oil, which allows petrol production to continue even during maintenance periods.

According to him, this helps ensure steady supply.

“As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians,” the statement said.

