The Dangote refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is currently conducting test runs for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) production, commonly known as petrol.

Full-scale operations are anticipated to commence by mid-September.

This update was reported by Reuters, citing information from industry monitor IIR Energy

.The $20 billion refinery, developed by Aliko Dangote, has so far only produced diesel and other distillate fuels.

Initially, the refinery had projected to begin petrol deliveries in May, with a later target set for July.

However, the expected start date has now been moved to September.

“Further delays are possible,” IIR noted in a client briefing.Once fully operational, the refinery is expected to significantly alter the Europe-to-Africa fuel trade dynamics and reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imported refined products.

Earlier this month, the Federal Government’s committee, tasked with implementing the sale of crude oil to local refineries in naira, finalized an agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery to begin petrol production in September.

The Federal Government also announced that the sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other local refineries will commence on October 1, 2024.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a meeting with the Implementation Committee in Abuja.

At the same meeting, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee, confirmed that the first PMS delivery from Dangote is expected next month under the existing agreements.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

