In support of ongoing efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production, Nigerian Navy personnel attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) ESCRAVOS have continued to sustain the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other acts of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region.

Specifically, on 29 March 2025, personnel of FOB ESCRAVOS discovered and deactivated three illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The sites contained approximately 1,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 960 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), concealed in two ovens, 19 dug-out pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

Subsequently, on 11 April 2025, two additional illegal refining sites were uncovered and dismantled in the same location.

During this operation, about 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,450 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered, stored in three ovens, 12 dug-out pits, and 20 polythene sacks.

Continuing this momentum, on 16 April 2025, another two illegal refining sites were located and destroyed at Obodo Omadino.

The sites held approximately 2,410 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,400 litres of illegally refined AGO, contained in three ovens, 19 dug-out pits, and 29 polythene sacks.

Cumulatively, the three operations led to the deactivation of seven illegal refining sites, with the seizure of about 5,980 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,810 litres of illegally refined AGO.

These materials were found across eight ovens, 50 dug-out pits, and 67 polythene sacks.

These successful operations, carried out based on credible intelligence and in support of Operation DELTA SANITY II, underscore the commitment of FOB ESCRAVOS to the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral E.I. Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, aimed at eradicating all forms of illegalities within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

