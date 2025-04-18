Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Named Major Oil Company of the Year

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has been named Major Oil Company of the Year for 2023.

The award, presented by Nigerian publication Energy Times, recognises SNEPCo’s contributions to deep-water oil and gas development and the industry as a whole.

Energy Times also conferred the title of Amazon of Nigeria’s Oil Sector 2024 on Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, a former Managing Director of SNEPCo who is currently on international assignment in Brunei.

The awards were presented to SNEPCo’s Senior Operations Manager, Bolanle Odunayo-Ojo, who represented the Managing Director, Ronald Adams, at a ceremony attended by key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Related WACT-APM Terminals named ‘most outstanding terminal operator of the year’ Onne port processes N2.3bn agricultural exports in 2025 Q1 — Customs Nigeria, South Africa sign pact on mining development

“We are honored to receive these recognitions for the company and our former Managing Director, as they underscore our dedication to excellence in the upstream sector,” Bolanle stated. “These modest achievements result from teamwork and the support of our partners, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and regulatory agencies. The awards encourage us to continue working together to power progress and innovation in Nigeria’s energy landscape.”

SNEPCo has been a pioneer in Nigeria’s deep-water oil and gas production since it began operations at Bonga in 2005—Nigeria’s first deep-water well. Gas from Bonga is also piped to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited at Bonny Island. SNEPCo’s operations have led to significant discoveries, including Bonga Southwest in 2001 and Bonga Northwest, which began production on August 5, 2014.

In its citation, the Board of Directors of Energy Times highlighted the continued success of Bonga, including the production of its one-billionth barrel of oil in February 2023 and the recent Final Investment Decision on the $5 billion Bonga North project.

The award to Mrs. Aiboni recognizes a distinguished career marked by leadership roles within and outside Nigeria. Appointed Managing Director of SNEPCo in 2021, she spearheaded initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency, local content development, and social investment projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).