In a move to stimulate economic rejuvenation and employment opportunities, the government of Cross River State has opened bidding for the privatisation of four state-owned industrial assets which had been moribund for years.

These assets include the Boki and Nsadop Oil Palm Estates, Fish Hatchery in Ugboro, Bekwarra Local Government Area, Durafoam Industries in Ikom Local Government Area and Ibonda Fish Hatchery in Odukpani Local Government Area.

All the aforementioned assets are solely owned by the state government without any liabilities, the state privatisation council has disclosed.

The technical bidding session was conducted at the Cross River Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) office, where investors expressed satisfaction with the bidding procedures.

During the event, chairman of the Cross River State Privatisation Council, Chief Bassey Okon, underscored the council’s dedication to meticulous evaluation of bids received.

“We will carefully assess your technical expertise and capability to efficiently manage the companies to achieve the objectives of this privatisation initiative,” he said.

Okon informed that after the bid evaluation, successful bidders will be invited to inspect the companies they are interested in and subsequently submit their financial proposals.

He reassured participants that the process is designed to be transparent and strictly adhere to due process, essential for upholding trust in the privatisation exercise.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision, Okon emphasised that the state is committed to creating a conducive environment for investors.

“The privatisation is aimed to enhance operational efficiency, create employment opportunities, and boost the state’s revenue base.

“We are confident that the communities hosting these assets will benefit significantly in terms of employment and infrastructure development once the privatisation is completed,” he added.

He commended the state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, for approving the privatisation the moribund industries and noted that previous administrations had attempted but failed to accomplish its mission.

Chief Executive Officer of Sunfil Goldenroll Nigeria Limited, Mr. Sunday Ekeke commended the council for its transparency throughout the technical bidding process.

He expressed confidence in the council’s commitment to transparency throughout the bidding process.

As the open competitive bidding process progresses, the Cross River State government remains committed to ensure that the privatisation of the dormant assets leads to sustainable economic growth and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

