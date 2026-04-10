Explaining that hydrogen represents far more than just a decarbonisation tool, but also a pathway to industrialisation, job creation, energy security, and economic diversification for most countries, he stressed that it must be seen as a historic opportunity to shift from the margins to the mainstream of global energy systems.

However, the minister stated that the transition must be cooperative, inclusive, and equitable.

“We must ensure that the emerging hydrogen economy does not replicate past inequalities, where value creation is concentrated in a few regions while others remain mere suppliers of raw potential,” Bagudu urged the global body.

He called for a renewed commitment to fast-tracking policies and regulatory frameworks to mobilise investment at scale, strengthen partnerships across regions, and ensure that hydrogen serves as a tool for shared prosperity.

He stated, “The future of clean hydrogen is not predetermined but will be shaped by the choices we make, the partnerships we forge, and the urgency with which we act.”

He, therefore, called for “Concerted action on a hydrogen future that is not only clean but fair; not only innovative but inclusive; and not only global but truly shared.”

Baguduemphasised Nigeria’s hydrogen policy, describing it as a key part of the country’s broader energy and development plans, built on its commitment to enhance climate resilience while maintaining economic growth, industrialisation, and energy access.

He said, “Under the current administration of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, our approach is both pragmatic and forward-looking in leveraging natural gas to advance blue hydrogen through our ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, while scaling renewable energy to unlock long-term green hydrogen opportunities.

“We have moved from concept to action through the development of a comprehensive National Hydrogen Policy, the advancement of large-scale investments, the integration of hydrogen into initiatives such as gas flare commercialisation, and the strengthening of financing frameworks through climate funds and blended finance platforms to mobilise investment at scale.”

To this end, he called for urgency and purpose in translating dialogue into bankable, actionable projects, strengthening public-private partnerships, improving technical capacity and knowledge transfer, and ensuring fair access to finance, especially for developing countries.

The UNIDO International Conference on Hydrogen in Industry, Clean Hydrogen: Shaping Sustainable Industry’s Future, gathered policymakers, industry leaders, and international partners.

The event aims to promote transformative change in the local industries of developing countries and transition economies through the sustainable utilisation of clean hydrogen.

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