Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has faulted the Federal Government’s proposed $60 billion (about N100 trillion) 4,000km high-speed railway project, describing it as another attempt at trivialising Nigeria’s economic development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, had recently disclosed the plan alongside the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The project, reportedly to be handled by De-Sadal Nigeria Limited in partnership with China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings Limited, is expected to be financed through the so-called Asian Development Investment Bank.

But in a statement signed by its leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, Afenifere raised doubts about both the financial and technical viability of the project.

The group noted that no such bank as the “Asian Development Investment Bank” exists, insisting that the claim raises serious credibility questions.

It also queried the capacity of the proposed contractors, pointing out that China Liancai Petroleum Investment Holdings is a petroleum investment firm, not a railway construction company, while De-Sadal Nigeria Limited has no track record in railway projects.

“China’s major railway construction firms such as China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) have handled projects in Nigeria in the past. So, how can a petroleum company suddenly undertake what is being touted as the world’s largest railway project?” Afenifere queried.

The socio-political body further recalled that previous administrations had already awarded contracts for standard gauge railway lines linking Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Ibadan, and Warri at much lower costs.

It wondered where the proposed 4,000 kilometres of new tracks would be located, stressing that even the long-delayed Lagos-Calabar line is only 1,402km and valued at $12 billion.

While lamenting what it described as a history of inconsistencies in Nigeria’s railway policy, Afenifere accused successive governments of canceling and re-awarding contracts for political reasons, thereby stalling real progress. It said the latest plan, if not well interrogated, could turn out to be either “the biggest fraud ever committed” or a diversionary tactic to score cheap political points.

The group, however, reiterated that railway development remains central to its vision of rural integration and industrial growth, calling for massive direct-labour-driven projects that would create jobs and reduce costs.

“We implore the Tinubu administration to take railway development seriously and stop frittering away national opportunities on the altar of false hopes or as a means of awarding massive contracts to cronies,” the statement read.

