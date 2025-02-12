Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has said his administration will implement measures to reduce the prices of food items for the upcoming Ramadan season.

Governor Bago stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Gates Foundation on Tuesday, at the Government House in Minna.

He explained that this initiative aims to make food more affordable for the people of Niger State.

He also mentioned that the State has successfully harvested over one million metric tons of maize adding, that through Niger Foods, the State has managed to stabilize food prices across the country.

Governor Umaru Bago reassured the Gates Foundation of his administration’s commitment to ongoing collaboration and encouraged the Foundation to enhance its partnership with the State in areas such as crops and livestock production, aquaculture, and housing.

He further reiterated the determination of his administration to transition Niger State from one cropping season to three cropping seasons per year.

Additionally, the Governor highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in irrigation, describing it as a significant opportunity for improving crop production and addressing climate change.

The leader of agricultural development at the Gates Foundation, Obai Khalifa, stated that since its inception 25 years ago, the Foundation has been dedicated to enhancing lives through agriculture.

He emphasized that agriculture is essential not only for food security but also for its nutritional benefits.

Khalifa acknowledged that underfunding and climate change are major challenges facing agriculture in Africa and assured that the Foundation is committed to addressing these issues and supporting Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

Senior Program Officer for Agricultural Development at the Gates Foundation in Africa, Audu Grema, commended Governor Umaru Bago for his investments in the agricultural sector, highlighting its potential to alleviate poverty.

Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods, remarked that the partnership with the Gates Foundation is crucial for the agricultural transformation championed by the Governor.

